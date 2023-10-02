Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Dog caught on camera behind wheel of speeding car

A dog is caught on camera behind the wheel of a car breaking the speed limit in Slovakia. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeremy Roth
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dog was caught behind the wheel in a doggone bizarre traffic moment caught on camera.

Police in Slovakia had a bone to pick with this driver after traffic cameras caught what appeared to be the man’s dog behind the wheel of a speeding car.

In what is already a legendary Facebook post, police shared a traffic cam image clearly showing the dog behind the wheel.

According to the post, the driver who was cited and fined claimed the dog unexpectedly jumped into his lap, but police said there was no evidence to support the claim.

In fact, no moving video was released at all.

The pic went viral, and social media did what it does best, offering such helpful insights including “That dog likely drives better than most people.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshall Williford, Jr.
Edenton man arrested on decades-old child sex charges commits suicide
Caldwell, Godley, & Collins
Three busted after meth raid in Beaufort County
President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
President Biden delivers remarks after he signed a stopgap 45-day funding bill
Arianna Prince, 6, saved her family from a house fire. Her mother, Misty Gorman, says if wasn’t...
6-year-old girl saves sleeping family from house fire
The GOP-controlled House Administration Committee, which oversees issues pertaining to the...
Rep. Jamaal Bowman triggered a fire alarm in a House office building amid voting on a funding bill

Latest News

Benjamin is up for adoption.
Owner charged; dog rescued from flood waters by police officer up for adoption
A dog is caught on camera behind the wheel of a car breaking the speed limit in Slovakia....
Dog caught on camera behind wheel of speeding car
How to tackle high interest credit card debt
How to tackle high interest credit card debt
How to tackle high interest credit card debt