Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Sunshine is here to stay for a few days

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Heading into the final three months of 2023, we will begin to see average highs and low temperatures begin to decrease as we settle into the fall season. High pressure will anchor itself near the East, bringing plenty of sunshine and low humidity levels through Thursday morning. Temperatures will be close to average, with daytime highs hovering near the 80° mark and overnight temperatures reaching the upper 50s.

Persistent onshore winds and the fading yet still present King Tides will produce north to south longshore currents and pockets of coastal flooding through this afternoon. Beach communities from the Outer Banks to the Crystal Coast will be under a Coastal Flood Advisory until 2:00 p.m. today. These areas could see over wash and 1-3 ft. inundation with minor flooding.

A cold front will approach Eastern NC late Friday into early Saturday. Ahead of that front, a weak disturbance will push rain over the Crystal Coast. The combination of the two systems will lead to extensive cloud cover and increasing rain chances from Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning. Beyond the rain and cloud cover, the front will bring the first real shot of cooler air across the East this season. Highs behind the front will likely run in the 60s Sunday and Monday with overnight lows tumbling into the 40s for inland areas.

Tropics still remain active as Tropical Storm Philippe sits just off the coast of the Leeward Islands. It poses no threat to Eastern NC or the U.S. as a whole.

