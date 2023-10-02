Advertise With Us
Beaufort County organization collecting socks for Socktober

By WITN Web Team
Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - An organization in the east is asking its county residents to donate a piece of clothing for those in need.

The Beaufort County United Way is challenging people to donate new pair of socks throughout October.

During Socktober last year, 536 pairs of socks were collected and donated to Beaufort County Schools, the homebound elderly, and the Beaufort-Hyde partnership for children.

This year’s Socktober goal is to collect 800 pairs of socks.

Donated socks will again be given to local organizations in the community for passing out.

The challenge runs until the 31st but socks will need to be dropped off at the Beaufort County United Way by Friday, November 3rd.

