Tropical Update: No change in Philippe’s intensity; Rina weakens further
The two storms will be interacting with each other in the coming days
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 11 pm advisory, Philippe is still a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds near 50 mph. Throughout the day Philippe has battled dry air entrainment, strong northwesterly wind shear that displaced the storms associated with the tropical system to the southeast quadrant, and the effects of Tropical Storm Rina’s close proximity. Over the next several days Philippe is forecast to migrate northward and strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane by mid to late next week.
As for Tropical Storm Rina, winds were near 40 mph with higher gusts. Rina’s storm structure has fallen apart, with the storm’s center being fully exposed. Despite the recent regeneration of storms, atmospheric conditions are too harsh for further development. Therefore, the National Hurricane Center has Rina fully dissipating by Sunday evening and Monday.
