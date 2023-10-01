Advertise With Us
Tropical Update: No change in Philippe’s intensity; Rina weakens further

The two storms will be interacting with each other in the coming days
By Russell James
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 11 pm advisory, Philippe is still a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds near 50 mph. Throughout the day Philippe has battled dry air entrainment, strong northwesterly wind shear that displaced the storms associated with the tropical system to the southeast quadrant, and the effects of Tropical Storm Rina’s close proximity. Over the next several days Philippe is forecast to migrate northward and strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane by mid to late next week.

Philippe continues to maintain tropical storm status. The storm is expected to become a...
Philippe continues to maintain tropical storm status. The storm is expected to become a hurricane by early next week(maxuser | Russell James)

As for Tropical Storm Rina, winds were near 40 mph with higher gusts. Rina’s storm structure has fallen apart, with the storm’s center being fully exposed. Despite the recent regeneration of storms, atmospheric conditions are too harsh for further development. Therefore, the National Hurricane Center has Rina fully dissipating by Sunday evening and Monday.

Tropical Storm Rina continues to weaken in the Atlantic. Rina is expected to fizzle out by...
Tropical Storm Rina continues to weaken in the Atlantic. Rina is expected to fizzle out by Sunday evening(maxuser | Russell James)

Stay with WITN and WITN.COM as we track the remaining storms this hurricane season.

