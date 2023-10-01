Advertise With Us
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: October will start on a sunny note; Fall temperatures settle in

Rain chances will be minimal as we ring in the first week of October
Russell
Russell(Russell James WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Heading into the final three months of 2023, we will begin to see average highs and low temperatures begin to decrease as we settle into the fall season. Take advantage of the sunny weather these next few days as high pressure stations over the area. Air temperatures will be close to average, with daytime highs hovering near the 80 degree mark and overnight temperatures reaching the 50s.

Persistent onshore breezes and the King Tides may produce intense, north to south longshore currents and coastal flooding through Tuesday afternoon. A few areas along and south of Highway 12, including Dare and parts of Hyde counties are under a Coastal Flood Warning until 2:00 p.m. Monday. These areas could see overwash and 2-4 ft inundation with moderate to minor flooding. The coastal flooding potential also extends to the Crystal Coast, with Carteret and Onslow counties under a Coastal Flood Advisory that also continues until 2:00 p.m. Monday. 1-3 ft of coastal inundation and minor to localized flooding are possible

Later in the week, a robust mid-latitude low pressure system will travel across much of the U.S. This system will be responsible for increasing cloud cover and rain chances plus, the first real shot of cooler air across the east.

Tropics still remain active, as both Philippe and Rina stay out to sea and pose no concerns for the ENC viewing area. Philippe is forecasted to become a low end category 1 hurricane and Rina will start to dissipate in the coming days as remnant low pressure.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Field of Heroes pays tribute to Greenville residents
