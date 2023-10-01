Advertise With Us
Matt Gaetz says he will attempt to oust Kevin McCarthy from speakership

FILE - From left, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., propose amendments to the Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Bill before the House Rules Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(CNN) - Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida wants to unseat Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

His comments come after McCarthy relied on Democrats to pass a continuing resolution Saturday to keep the government up and running.

Gaetz said he plans to start the process this week.

“I do intend to file a motion to vacate against Speaker McCarthy this week. I think we need to rip off the Band-Aid. I think we need to move on with new leadership that can be trustworthy,” Gaetz said on CNN’s State of the Union.

The move is an escalation in an ongoing standoff between McCarthy and the right flank of his conference, which forced him to go through 15 rounds of votes in January to win the speaker’s gavel.

