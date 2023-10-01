Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Field of Heroes pays tribute to Greenville residents

Field of Heroes honors residents in Greenville
Field of Heroes honors residents in Greenville(WITN)
By Celeste Ford
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Community members gathered for the opening ceremony of the Field of Heroes at the Town Common in Greenville on Saturday.

The sixth annual event sponsored by the Greenville Noon Rotary features 500 American flags on display purchased by local residents.

Jim Lanier says he chose to honor his pastor and another personal hero.

“My wife and I had two flags this year, one for our nephew who is a sergeant in the Wilson County Police department or Wilson County Sheriff’s Department, and he has had a number of awards over the last few years” says Lanier.

Greenville Noon Rotary President Frank Jones says the partnership between the City of Greenville, civic leaders and community nonprofits brings the city together.

“A lot of people immediately think of heroes from military service while they are definitely represented, we expand the definition of heroes to first responders and service workers and anybody that has been a hero to you personally, you can honor them with a flag in the field” explains Jones.

Jones says the goal is to show gratitude to Greenville residents in all walks of life from firefighters and teachers to friends and family.

“Brandon we’re proud of you, you’ve been a prize in our family since you were born and we’re delighted to be able to honor you with this flag and the service that you’re doing for your community, your state and your nation” says Lanier.

Organizers say flags are still available for purchase and invite you to attend the Field of Heroes closing ceremony at 9:00 am on Saturday, November 18th, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
Government shutdown averted with little time to spare as Biden signs funding before midnight
Three people were sent to the hospital.
Five car crash snarls Greenville afternoon traffic
Caldwell, Godley, & Collins
Three busted after meth raid in Beaufort County
Mills and Smith
Virginia girl in critical condition; two men charged after shooting at Nags Head hotel
FILE - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
United Auto Workers strikes spread as 7,000 more workers at two plants join the picket line

Latest News

WITN
Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Sunshine is back as we begin a new month; Fall temperatures settle in
As of the 5 AM Update, Tropical Storm Philippe is on the way to become a category 1 hurricane.
Tropical Update: Philippe continues to gain momentum as Rina fizzles out this coming week
Russell
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Cloudy skies this evening will give way to mostly sunny skies on Sunday
WITN
Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds continue today as a few breaks of sunshine peak out in the afternoon
First Alert Forecast For September 30, 2023
First Alert Forecast For September 30, 2023