Field of Heroes pays tribute to Greenville residents

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Community members gathered for the opening ceremony of the Field of Heroes at the Town Common in Greenville on Saturday.

The sixth annual event sponsored by the Greenville Noon Rotary features 500 American flags on display purchased by local residents.

Jim Lanier says he chose to honor his pastor and another personal hero.

“My wife and I had two flags this year, one for our nephew who is a sergeant in the Wilson County Police department or Wilson County Sheriff’s Department, and he has had a number of awards over the last few years” says Lanier.

Greenville Noon Rotary President Frank Jones says the partnership between the City of Greenville, civic leaders and community nonprofits brings the city together.

“A lot of people immediately think of heroes from military service while they are definitely represented, we expand the definition of heroes to first responders and service workers and anybody that has been a hero to you personally, you can honor them with a flag in the field” explains Jones.

Jones says the goal is to show gratitude to Greenville residents in all walks of life from firefighters and teachers to friends and family.

“Brandon we’re proud of you, you’ve been a prize in our family since you were born and we’re delighted to be able to honor you with this flag and the service that you’re doing for your community, your state and your nation” says Lanier.

Organizers say flags are still available for purchase and invite you to attend the Field of Heroes closing ceremony at 9:00 am on Saturday, November 18th, 2023.

