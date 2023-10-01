Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

ECU football falls to Rice this Saturday night

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football faced Rice on the road Saturday. The Pirates lost 17 to 24.

The Pirates have lost both times they have played the Owls in Houston. The day wasn’t all bad though, as quarterback Alex Flynn threw for 246 yards.

Also, Rahjai Harris rushed for 46 yards and a touchdown.

ECU will play SMU Thursday, Oct. 12th at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were sent to the hospital.
Five car crash snarls Greenville afternoon traffic
Caldwell, Godley, & Collins
Three busted after meth raid in Beaufort County
Mills and Smith
Virginia girl in critical condition; two men charged after shooting at Nags Head hotel
Wreckage from Beaufort plane crash
NTSB: No evidence of fire on plane that crashed off Beaufort killing 8
Claude Brooks arrested following Pitt County standoff
UPDATE: Florida murder suspect arrested in Pitt County facing federal indictment

Latest News

WITN END ZONE 2023 WEEK SEVEN PART ONE
WITN End Zone 2023 Week 7, Part One
WITN END ZONE WEEK SEVEN PART TWO
WITN End Zone 2023 Week 7, Part Two
Louisville edges NC State
NC State falls to Louisville
WITN Endzone Week 7 Part 2
WITN Endzone Week 7 Part 2