Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Sunshine is back as we begin a new month; Fall temperatures settle in

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With first day of October underway, temperatures will feel closer to average for daytime highs the next few days, thanks to an area of high pressure that will dominate the Mid-Atlantic states and here in the ENC region. Daytime highs will range from the upper 70s to low 80s, and overnight temperatures remain int the upper 50s to mid 60s, with clear and calm conditions. Winds will continue out of the north as well with inland areas ranging from 5-10 mph.

As for the coastal communities winds will be from 10-20 mph, as the King Tide will be interfering with the beaches along the coast. A few areas along and south of Highway 12, including Dare and parts of Hyde counties are under a Coastal Flood Warning until 2:00 p.m. Monday. These areas could see overwash and 2-4 ft inundation with moderate to minor flooding. Carteret and Onslow counties have a Coastal Flood Advisory that also continues until 2:00 p.m. Monday. 1-3 ft of coastal inundation and minor to localized flooding is possible. Make sure to pay attention to the rip current flags.

After our dry spell in the coming days, a cold front arrives late Friday and into the weekend, as a few rain showers are possible. Nothing is widespread, but we could see a few raindrops here and there. Temperatures fall to the mid 70s to the upper 60s as daytime highs and overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Next Sunday morning, a few areas could wake up in the low 50s as a push of cooler air arrives going into the second week of October.

Tropics still remain active, as both Philippe and Rina stay out to sea and pose no concerns for the ENC viewing area. Philippe is forecasted to become a low end category 1 hurricane and Rina will start to dissipate in the coming days as remnant low pressure.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.