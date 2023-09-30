Advertise With Us
WITN End Zone 2023 Week 7, Part Two

White Oak takes lead in Coastal 3A, Clinton stays undefeated, and Southside wins “Fossil Bowl”
WITN Endzone Week 7 Part 2
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE 2023, WEEK 7, HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

AREA SCORES

Bear Grass 68, Hobgood Academy 32

Camden County 35, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 14

Chocowinity Southside 54, Pamlico County 20

Clinton 71, West Bladen 13

Currituck County 55, Manteo 0

Eastern Wayne 52, Princeton 15

Edenton Holmes 41, Pasquotank County 25

Elizabeth City Northeastern 43, Hertford County 42

Farmville Central 38, Washington 8

Gates County 34, Riverside-Martin High School 26

Goldsboro Rosewood 59, Newton Grove Hobbton 42

Greene Central 27, Ayden-Grifton 14

Greenville Rose 36, Jacksonville Northside 6

Havelock 29, Greenville Conley 7

High Point Christian Academy 33, Harrells Christian 0

Jacksonville White Oak 49, Croatan 0

Lejeune 58, Jones County 14

Nash Central 28, Rocky Mount 10

New Bern 53, South Central Pitt 6

North Edgecombe 28, Northwest Halifax 6

North Johnston 64, Seven Springs Spring Creek 0

Northern Nash 44, Roanoke Rapids 0

Pikeville Aycock 35, South Johnston 14

Pinetown Northside 31, East Carteret 0

Richlands 28, Swansboro 7

Salemburg Lakewood 50, Rose Hill Union 8

SouthWest Edgecombe 35, North Pitt 20

Southwest Onslow 56, Kinston 18

Tarboro 49, Bertie County 6

Wallace-Rose Hill 65, North Lenoir 6

Warsaw Kenan 56, South Lenoir 6

West Carteret 42, Holly Ridge Dixon 21

Wilson Beddingfield 53, Goldsboro 12

Wilson Fike 53, Smithfield-Selma 0

Wilson Hunt 45, Southern Wayne 0

Wilson Prep 24, Weldon 0

