WITN End Zone 2023 Week 7, Part Two
White Oak takes lead in Coastal 3A, Clinton stays undefeated, and Southside wins “Fossil Bowl”
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE 2023, WEEK 7, HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
AREA SCORES
Bear Grass 68, Hobgood Academy 32
Camden County 35, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 14
Chocowinity Southside 54, Pamlico County 20
Clinton 71, West Bladen 13
Currituck County 55, Manteo 0
Eastern Wayne 52, Princeton 15
Edenton Holmes 41, Pasquotank County 25
Elizabeth City Northeastern 43, Hertford County 42
Farmville Central 38, Washington 8
Gates County 34, Riverside-Martin High School 26
Goldsboro Rosewood 59, Newton Grove Hobbton 42
Greene Central 27, Ayden-Grifton 14
Greenville Rose 36, Jacksonville Northside 6
Havelock 29, Greenville Conley 7
High Point Christian Academy 33, Harrells Christian 0
Jacksonville White Oak 49, Croatan 0
Lejeune 58, Jones County 14
Nash Central 28, Rocky Mount 10
New Bern 53, South Central Pitt 6
North Edgecombe 28, Northwest Halifax 6
North Johnston 64, Seven Springs Spring Creek 0
Northern Nash 44, Roanoke Rapids 0
Pikeville Aycock 35, South Johnston 14
Pinetown Northside 31, East Carteret 0
Richlands 28, Swansboro 7
Salemburg Lakewood 50, Rose Hill Union 8
SouthWest Edgecombe 35, North Pitt 20
Southwest Onslow 56, Kinston 18
Tarboro 49, Bertie County 6
Wallace-Rose Hill 65, North Lenoir 6
Warsaw Kenan 56, South Lenoir 6
West Carteret 42, Holly Ridge Dixon 21
Wilson Beddingfield 53, Goldsboro 12
Wilson Fike 53, Smithfield-Selma 0
Wilson Hunt 45, Southern Wayne 0
Wilson Prep 24, Weldon 0
