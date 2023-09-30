Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Cloudy skies this evening will give way to mostly sunny skies on Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Good Saturday Evening Eastern NC! Over the past several days, many of us here across the east experienced overcast conditions and periodic drizzle. The conditions occurred due to a low pressure system anchored to our northeast. Over the coming hours the low will start to drift away from our area, and as it does so a continental ridge of high pressure will start build in from the northwest. The presence of the high pressure should break up the cloud cover and allow for sunshine to return to our area on Sunday.

With high pressure moving in from the north, sunshine will lock in through much of next week. Air temperatures across the region should top out in the upper 70s to 80 degrees, with overnight lows in the 50s and lower 80s.

Tropics remain not as busy, as Philippe and Rina stay away from the ENC and east coast states. Philippe is on the way to becoming a category 1 hurricane and Rina is forecasted to downgrade to a tropical depression by early next week.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.