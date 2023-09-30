Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds continue today as a few breaks of sunshine peak out in the afternoon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The return of sun filled skies are finally coming to the ENC area, after a frontal boundary system has been lingering along the coast this week, creating dreary and overcast skies. A few areas along and east of Highway 264 and Highway 12 will still see a few clouds lingering into day and areas west will see more sunshine. Temperatures stay in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows near 60°, with light breezes. Sunday will feature will more sun than clouds in the day, as temperatures stay near 80° and calmer winds.

Next week features mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80° for daytime highs and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. Humidity will also increase from the comfortable to muggy range by late week, as the chance of rain moves in late Friday and into next weekend.

Tropics remain not as busy, as Philippe and Rina stay away from the ENC and east coast states. Philippe is on the way to becoming a category 1 hurricane and Rina is forecasted to downgrade to a tropical depression by early next week.

