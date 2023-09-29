Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Virginia girl in critical condition; two men charged after shooting at Nags Head hotel

Mills and Smith
Mills and Smith(Nags Head Police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WITN) - A Virginia teenager is in critical condition and two men have been charged in what Nags Head police say was a reported accidental shooting.

It happened around 2:00 a.m. Thursday at the Surf Side Hotel on South Virginia Dare Trail.

Officers say they found a 17-year-old girl with an apparent gunshot wound to her head. The girl, from Dinwiddie County, Virginia, is now in a Virginia hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the shooting happened among a group of friends staying in the hotel and one of the men allegedly mishandled a gun.

Ashton Mills has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and felony obstruction of justice. The 22-year-old from Midlothian, Virginia, remains jailed on a $230,000 secured bond.

Also charged was Joshua Smith with storage of firearms to protect minors. The 23-year-old man, also from Midlothian, was released after posting a $2,500 unsecured bond.

Police say further charges may be forthcoming as they continue to investigate the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic image
Pitt County man & woman killed in Rockingham County crash
James Bennett
COMMISSIONER: Martin County manager shares resignation letter
Two suspected of drug trafficking.
Eastern Carolina man found with 290 pounds of cocaine in Colorado
Wreckage from Beaufort plane crash
NTSB: No evidence of fire on plane that crashed off Beaufort killing 8
Teachers' pay raise from the state budget faces complications.
Teachers’ pay raises from new state budget not equal for all

Latest News

Caldwell, Godley, & Collins
Three busted after meth raid in Beaufort County
Three people were sent to the hospital.
Five car crash snarls Greenville afternoon traffic
Edenton police say someone tried to use UPS to ship a package full of marijuana.
Edenton police find 10 pounds of marijuana in UPS package
Sound Rivers released its latest Swim Guide Friday afternoon.
Sound Rivers Swim Guide shifts to monthly updates