U.S. 258 detour next week in Lenoir County

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - One highway in the East will get roadwork done to upgrade old drainage pipes.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that starting Monday, work will begin to upgrade drainage pipes on U.S. 258 near Patterson Road, south of Kinston.

Traffic will be detoured to Patterson Road while contractors replace the pipes and repave the road. They are expecting to be finished by Wednesday evening.

The DOT urges drivers to be cautious near construction and to allow extra time for commutes during those days.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.