Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

UPDATE: Florida murder suspect arrested in Pitt County facing federal indictment

Claude Brooks arrested following Pitt County standoff
Claude Brooks arrested following Pitt County standoff(PCSO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - We’re learning more about a child murder suspect charges from Florida who was arrested in the east earlier this year following a standoff.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said that Claude Brooks, 35, of Tampa, was originally arrested back on February 22.

On that date, deputies went to Highway 903 between Ayden and Winterville. They had received a report of a man hanging out of the window of a car and shooting a gun toward a home and a field in the direction of a district court judge’s home.

Deputies said they pulled Brooks over, and he gave them the Arizona driver’s license of someone already booked in the Pitt County Jail.

Deputies said they had concerns at the time that Brooks was not who he said he was. When meeting with the magistrate, deputies said they explained their concern and asked that he not be released until his identity could be confirmed.

Deputies said the magistrate granted a $100,000 secured bond and that 2 ½ hours later a bondsman paid the man’s bond and he was released.

The man failed to appear for his first appearance and deputies finally received confirmation from fingerprint analysis that he was Brooks and wanted for the 2019 murder of a child in Florida.

Brooks was arrested the following Monday by deputies after they worked with the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service.

Brooks was booked on the original charges as well as an additional charge of identity theft.

As of September 18th, Brooks is facing six federal charges. They include two counts of possession with intent to sell/ deliver, two counts of possessing a firearm as a felon, and two counts of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic image
Pitt County man & woman killed in Rockingham County crash
James Bennett
COMMISSIONER: Martin County manager shares resignation letter
Two suspected of drug trafficking.
Eastern Carolina man found with 290 pounds of cocaine in Colorado
Teachers' pay raise from the state budget faces complications.
Teachers’ pay raises from new state budget not equal for all
Martin County commissioners call special meeting
Vote to fire Martin County Manager fails

Latest News

Saving Graces for Felines: Olaf
Saving Graces for Felines: Olaf
Philippe and Rina will be battling it out the next several days
Tropical Update: Philippe and Rina battling it out in the deep Atlantic; Neither a threat to the U.S.
organizers are offering ways to support this years festival
2023 Mumfeast kicking off today
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: One last cloudy day Friday; Weekend looking good