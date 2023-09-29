Three busted after meth raid in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were arrested after a drug raid Friday in Beaufort County.

Deputies say the raid came after they made multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine from people inside the home on Highway 32 north of Washington.

During the raid, they seized meth and psilocybin mushrooms.

Roy Caldwell was charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell/distribute methamphetamine, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. The 41-year-old man was given a $15,000 secured bond.

Daviann Godley was charged with two counts of possession of Schedule II controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. The 20-year-old was released after posting a $5,000 unsecured bond.

Scotty Collins, Jr. was charged with felony possession of meth, felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The 30-year-old Collins was jailed on a $75,000 secured bond.

Deputies say since January 1st they have seized more than 1.1 pounds of methamphetamine off the streets of Beaufort County.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.