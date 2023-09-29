Advertise With Us
Tesla allowed displays of racism at factory, federal lawsuit alleges

The suit filed Thursday accuses the automaker of allowing repeated and overt displays of racism toward Black employees.(Source: Tesla/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(CNN) - A U.S. government lawsuit alleges that Tesla allowed racism at its factory in Fremont, California.

The suit filed Thursday accuses the automaker of allowing repeated and overt displays of racism toward Black employees.

Racial slurs, including the N-word, were allegedly used by non-Black employees when speaking to Black employees at the factory.

The suit also alleged instances of racist taunts and threats, including death threats, and said Black employees who complained about the behavior were subject to retaliation.

This is not the first time Tesla has faced legal repercussions for alleged racist behavior in the Fremont factory.

Shortly before the California state suit was filed last year, Tesla published a blog post denying the allegations.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment on the latest suit.

The lawsuit makes no specific monetary demand but asks that a jury require Tesla to pay alleged victims for the conduct they were subjected to and other damages.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

