Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Sound Rivers Swim Guide shifts to monthly updates

Sound Rivers released its latest Swim Guide Friday afternoon.
Sound Rivers released its latest Swim Guide Friday afternoon.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - An environmental group says its weekly Swim Guide is shifting to monthly updates during the off-season.

Sound Rivers tests more than 50 sites each week during the summer months. It will now look at 17 popular recreational sites from Raleigh to Oriental.

The group says this week that Havens Gardens, Lawson Creek, Slocum Creek, Seven Springs boating access, Busco Beach and the Neuse River boat ramp in Goldsboro failed to meet recreational water-quality standards.

“It’s still important information we’re able to provide to the public because people are recreating, boating, and fishing all year round,” Emily Fritz, volunteer coordinator for Sound Rivers said. “It also allows us to keep an eye on problem sites throughout the year.”

Sites are monitored for E. coli bacteria in freshwater and enterococci bacteria in brackish or salt water, both of which can cause an increased risk of gastrointestinal illness and skin infections in both people and their pets.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic image
Pitt County man & woman killed in Rockingham County crash
James Bennett
COMMISSIONER: Martin County manager shares resignation letter
Two suspected of drug trafficking.
Eastern Carolina man found with 290 pounds of cocaine in Colorado
Wreckage from Beaufort plane crash
NTSB: No evidence of fire on plane that crashed off Beaufort killing 8
Teachers' pay raise from the state budget faces complications.
Teachers’ pay raises from new state budget not equal for all

Latest News

Caldwell, Godley, & Collins
Three busted after meth raid in Beaufort County
Three people were sent to the hospital.
Five car crash snarls Greenville afternoon traffic
Mills and Smith
Virginia girl in critical condition; two men charged after shooting at Nags Head hotel
Edenton police say someone tried to use UPS to ship a package full of marijuana.
Edenton police find 10 pounds of marijuana in UPS package