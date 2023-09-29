Sound Rivers Swim Guide shifts to monthly updates

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - An environmental group says its weekly Swim Guide is shifting to monthly updates during the off-season.

Sound Rivers tests more than 50 sites each week during the summer months. It will now look at 17 popular recreational sites from Raleigh to Oriental.

The group says this week that Havens Gardens, Lawson Creek, Slocum Creek, Seven Springs boating access, Busco Beach and the Neuse River boat ramp in Goldsboro failed to meet recreational water-quality standards.

“It’s still important information we’re able to provide to the public because people are recreating, boating, and fishing all year round,” Emily Fritz, volunteer coordinator for Sound Rivers said. “It also allows us to keep an eye on problem sites throughout the year.”

Sites are monitored for E. coli bacteria in freshwater and enterococci bacteria in brackish or salt water, both of which can cause an increased risk of gastrointestinal illness and skin infections in both people and their pets.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.