Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Olaf

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Every Friday, WITN partners with Saving Graces 4 Felines cats and kittens forever homes. This week are highlighting Olaf.

Olaf and his siblings, Anna and Elisa, were found as abandoned strays by an employee of Animal Care of Greenville, and rescued right away.

Their foster mom says the three are some of the sweetest kitten’s she ever had.

Anna and Elsa were adopted together and Olaf awaits his forever home!

WITN is told he has been around small children other cats and a dog.

The adoption fee is $95 in cash, and a good vet reference is required.

Saving Graces 4 Felines adoptable cats are spayed or neutered before the adoption is finalized.

They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines, treated for worms and fleas, and microchipped.

