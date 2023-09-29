Report shows North Carolinians breathing cleanest air in decades

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolinians continue to breathe the cleanest air in decades as emissions of harmful air pollutants drop to historic lows, according to the latest update of the “Air Quality Trends in North Carolina” report that was released by the North Carolina Division of Air Quality (NCDAQ).

According to the report, emissions of Criteria Air Pollutants, which are pollutants that are regulated under the federal Clean Air Act, dropped statewide from 1990 through 2020.

The report shows that emissions fell 94% for sulfur dioxide, 73% for carbon monoxide, 72% for oxides of nitrogen, 49% for fine particulate matter, and 68% for volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

“Getting to this point was no accident. There’s been more than 50 years of hard work by our dedicated staff and a wide variety of stakeholders that have led to this success,” said Mike Abraczinskas, Director of the Division of Air Quality. “This comes even as the state’s population and economic activity grew, showing that environmental stewardship and economic growth work hand-in-hand.”

According to NCDAQ, one of the reasons for the declines shown in the report is electricity production, with the NCDAQ saying that more and more of North Carolina’s power is coming from clean sources such as utility-scale solar development.

The report also says that cars, trucks, and other vehicles on North Carolina highways emit far less pollution than older vehicles, thanks to improved engine and fuel standards and more advanced emissions controls.

From 1990 through 2020, CO, NOx, and VOC emissions have declined by 80%, 69%, and 84%, respectively, from these “on-road” sources of air pollution. NCDAQ says that the state expects to see further reductions from the transportation sector in the coming years due to the growing adoption of electric vehicles.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality regularly updates and publishes the “Air Quality Trends in North Carolina” report.

