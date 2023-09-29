New Bern expected to sit ineligible players again this week, NCHSAA “looking into it”

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Some interesting developments happening in New Bern. Five of the Bears had to sit out last Friday due to being ruled ineligible for their game at Jacksonville. The defending state 4A champions had their 21-game win streak snapped by the Cards 41-18.

We are told it is more than likely they won’t be able to play again this week. We received information the school is being looked at on a state level by the NCHSAA. The NCHSAA confirmed with us Thursday “they are aware of the situation and are looking into it.” We reached out to Craven County Schools by email and phone and neither have been returned. The New Bern Athletic Department is unable to comment on the matter.

The Bears are home against South Central on Friday at 7 PM,.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.