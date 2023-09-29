Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

‘MumFeast’ set to kick off MumFest

Swiss Bear Downtown Development Corporation and several community partners are holding MumFeast...
Swiss Bear Downtown Development Corporation and several community partners are holding MumFeast Friday night as an early kick off celebration.(Deric Rush)
By Deric Rush
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The historic downtown area in the City of New Bern is gearing up for MumFest next month on the 14th and 15th of October – which WITN is a proud sponsor of.

Swiss Bear Downtown Development Corporation and several community partners are holding MumFeast Friday night as an early kick-off celebration.

Guests will be able to enjoy live music and entertainment, explore the shops and restaurants in historic downtown New Bern, and enjoy specialty-made foods from several food trucks.

“So this is our feasting in the streets, dining in the streets event. It is more like a laid-back, fun, date night. We’re going to have four food trucks. So, if you don’t want to go into a restaurant, you just kind of want to go around and try the food trucks, have some nibbles, and enjoy yourself this is a really fun night to do that. And you can visit our local restaurants and get some wine and some beer and have a great night,” urges Swiss Bear events director Ann Marie Byrd.

Downtown roads in the Middle and Pollock Street area will be blocked off for street dining beginning at 5 p.m. Byrd says the street cafés, food trucks, games, and live music are set to start at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic image
Pitt County man & woman killed in Rockingham County crash
James Bennett
COMMISSIONER: Martin County manager shares resignation letter
Two suspected of drug trafficking.
Eastern Carolina man found with 290 pounds of cocaine in Colorado
Wreckage from Beaufort plane crash
NTSB: No evidence of fire on plane that crashed off Beaufort killing 8
Teachers' pay raise from the state budget faces complications.
Teachers’ pay raises from new state budget not equal for all

Latest News

Increased price of oil could impact gas prices
The increased price of oil could potentially impact gas prices
NC State Budgets gives 20 million to PFA research with their firefighting foam.
North Carolina State Budget allocated for PFA research
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Cloud cover dissipates this weekend
As of the 5 PM update on Tropical Storm Philippe, the storm continues to stay in the Atlantic...
Tropical Update: Philippe and Rina battling it out in the deep Atlantic; Neither a threat to the U.S.