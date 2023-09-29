‘MumFeast’ set to kick off MumFest

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The historic downtown area in the City of New Bern is gearing up for MumFest next month on the 14th and 15th of October – which WITN is a proud sponsor of.

Swiss Bear Downtown Development Corporation and several community partners are holding MumFeast Friday night as an early kick-off celebration.

Guests will be able to enjoy live music and entertainment, explore the shops and restaurants in historic downtown New Bern, and enjoy specialty-made foods from several food trucks.

“So this is our feasting in the streets, dining in the streets event. It is more like a laid-back, fun, date night. We’re going to have four food trucks. So, if you don’t want to go into a restaurant, you just kind of want to go around and try the food trucks, have some nibbles, and enjoy yourself this is a really fun night to do that. And you can visit our local restaurants and get some wine and some beer and have a great night,” urges Swiss Bear events director Ann Marie Byrd.

Downtown roads in the Middle and Pollock Street area will be blocked off for street dining beginning at 5 p.m. Byrd says the street cafés, food trucks, games, and live music are set to start at 6 p.m.

