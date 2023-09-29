Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Meet Bridger, a 6-year-old state champion bull rider ranked 11th in the world

Six-year-old Bridger Beaty is a state champion in a sport most 6-year-olds don’t participate in and that's bull riding. (Source: KCBD)
By Pete Christy and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - A young boy in Texas has become a champion bull rider before his seventh birthday.

Bridger Beaty from Lubbock is a state champion in a sport most 6-year-olds don’t participate in.

The 6-year-old just won the TOYBR State Bull Riding Championship. He also won a buckle for riding sheep.

Now, Bridger is heading to the WCMB World Bull Riding Championship in Nevada this weekend.

According to the latest rankings, he is No. 11 in the world.

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic image
Pitt County man & woman killed in Rockingham County crash
James Bennett
COMMISSIONER: Martin County manager shares resignation letter
Two suspected of drug trafficking.
Eastern Carolina man found with 290 pounds of cocaine in Colorado
Wreckage from Beaufort plane crash
NTSB: No evidence of fire on plane that crashed off Beaufort killing 8
Teachers' pay raise from the state budget faces complications.
Teachers’ pay raises from new state budget not equal for all

Latest News

A vigil is held after lightning kills a 16-year-old girl in Florida. WJXT, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN
16-year-old dies from lightning strike
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot nears $1 billion after long drought of winners
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the chamber for procedural votes to...
McCarthy’s last-ditch plan to keep the government open collapses, making a shutdown almost certain
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Sept. 25, 2023. The new term of the high court...
The Supreme Court will decide if state laws limiting social media platforms violate the Constitution
Las Vegas police hold a news conference on the arrest in Tupac Shakur's killing 27 years ago....
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Police discuss arrest in Tupac Shakur's killing