John Paul II kicks off week 7 with big home win over newly formed Liberty Christian

JP2 football wins over Liberty Christian
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The John Paul II football team scored on its first two plays on offense as they took down newly formed Liberty Christian of Richlands 63-6 in Greenville on Thursday night.

It opens up week 7 of the high school football regular season.

JP2 has a huge one coming up next Friday when they host Parrott Academy in rematch of last season’s NCISAA 8-man state championship game. The Patriots won both meetings last season.

