Four facing drug charges after raids in Lenoir County

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three women and a man are facing multiple drug charges after several drug raids in Lenoir County last week.

Deputies say the arrests came after several complaints about drug activity.

The first arrest happened last Tuesday on Green Haynes Road, south of Kinston.

There deputies charged Jennifer Harrison, 40, with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and/or distribute methamphetamine, and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and/or distribute Schedule II.

On the same day, deputies searched a home not far away on Oaks Drive. They ended charging Tanner Kennedy, 34, with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and/or distribute marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and/or distribute MDMA, manufacturing marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance sells, felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of Schedule I.

Then last Thursday, deputies raided a home in the same part of Lenoir County, this time on Pear Street. Misty Goodman, 45, was arrested for trafficking opium/heroin, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia, while Amanda Tyndall, 38, was charged with possession of Schedule II, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

