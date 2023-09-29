Former ECU baseball star Norby helps Norfolk win International League Championship

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former ECU baseball star Connor Norby won the International League Championship series on Thursday night. Norfolk picked up a 7-0 game three victory over Durham. It is the Tides first title since 1985. Norby went 2 for 5 with 2 runs in the deciding game three.

The Tides will face Oklahoma City in the AAA National Championship Game on Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Norby’s parent club the Baltimore Orioles clinched the American League East division on Thursday night as well.

