Five car crash snarls Greenville afternoon traffic

Three people were sent to the hospital.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A five-car accident on South Memorial Drive snarled traffic in Greenville Friday afternoon.

The accident happened at the intersection of South Memorial and Greenville Boulevard, one of the city’s busier intersections, just after 3:30 p.m.

According to police, a white Altima was traveling north on South Memorial Drive when it side-swiped a truck also driving northbound.

Police said that after hitting the truck the white Altima then went over the median and hit two vehicles going south on Memorial Drive.

A silver SUV that was hit by the Altima after it crossed the median was pushed into another car that was going south on Memorial Drive.

Traffic on southbound South Memorial Drive was redirected while crews cleared the scene.

Police said three people were taken to ECU Health Medical Center with minor injuries.

