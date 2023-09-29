ENC lawmakers have mixed feelings about veto of bill aimed at overhauling election boards

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The makeup of election boards in our state has been in question ever since Senate Bill 749 was passed last week by the GOP-led general assembly.

“If there’s a deadlock, there’s nothing in the bill that states who breaks that tie,” said Kandie Smith, State Democratic Senator. “That means it’s probably an automatic failure.”

“There’s a narrative out there that says it makes it harder, but I don’t buy it,” said Chris Humphrey, State Republican Representative.

SB 749 would no longer allow a governor to appoint election board members at the state and local level, that would be the job of the general assembly. The potential stripping of power, led to a Thursday afternoon veto.

Governor Roy Cooper said in a statement:

“The legislative takeover of state and local elections boards could doom our state’s elections to gridlock and severely limit early voting. it also creates a grave risk that republican legislators or courts would be empowered to change the results of an election if they don’t like the winner.”

The current system allows for five election board members with the governor’s sitting party having one extra seat than the other party.

Smith believes the bill is GOP-driven, which is why she attended a voting seminar to educate citizens Thursday night.

“I’m just taken aback, but I’m not surprised based off what we just passed in the budget,” Smith said. “There’s no checks and balances anymore. It’s scary.”

Humphrey is on the opposite side as he feels the bill fixes board bias.

“That’s not a fair process,” Humphrey said. “I think this gives voters more confidence in the process. Somebody just can break the law because they don’t like what’s going on.”

Neither party is straddling the fence on where they stand with SB 749. It’s not clear if a GOP override is coming but if so, it wouldn’t be a surprise.

If the veto override happens, Democrats have said they’d turn to the courts and challenge the bill.

