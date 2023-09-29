Edenton police find 10 pounds of marijuana in UPS package
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EDENTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Edenton Police Department is holding a package for someone from Grandy, and they say they would like for the owner to come to claim it.
Edenton police say they were given a package that was sent through UPS to be delivered to Coral Court in Grandy that contained over 10 pounds of marijuana.
In a tongue-in-cheek post on the department’s social media account, police invited the package’s owner whom they called “the smart guy who thought it was a good idea to utilize UPS to mail your 10 pounds & 4oz of marijuana” to come down to the police station and sign for it in exchange for a court date.
Any takers?
