Edenton police find 10 pounds of marijuana in UPS package

Edenton police say someone tried to use UPS to ship a package full of marijuana.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EDENTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Edenton Police Department is holding a package for someone from Grandy, and they say they would like for the owner to come to claim it.

Edenton police say they were given a package that was sent through UPS to be delivered to Coral Court in Grandy that contained over 10 pounds of marijuana.

In a tongue-in-cheek post on the department’s social media account, police invited the package’s owner whom they called “the smart guy who thought it was a good idea to utilize UPS to mail your 10 pounds & 4oz of marijuana” to come down to the police station and sign for it in exchange for a court date.

Any takers?

