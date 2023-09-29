Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

ECU soccer earns shutout win at South Florida, 250th victory all-time

ECU 2, USF 0
ECU women's soccer wins home opener
ECU women's soccer wins home opener(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, FL (WITN) - The ECU women’s soccer program pitched a shutout at South Florida on Thursday night 2-0 to snap an 11-game losing streak to the Bulls. They hadn’t won over USF since 2004. They had never won on their field.

The win moves the Pirates into the lead in their AAC East Division standings.

It is the program’s 250th win all-time.

ECU started the scoring in the first half. A great cross by Catherine Holbrook and Lucy Fazackerley got on the end of it with her feet to put the Pirates up 1-0 at the half.

The Pirates would draw a penalty kick on a push in the box in the second half. Abby Sowa made it count with a goal to go up 2-0.

Despite a small injury in the game Maeve English played most of the night. She earned her seventh clean slate of the season.

The Pirates are 7-2-3.

ECU is home next Thursday against Temple.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Bennett
Citizens, two commissioners file lawsuit over Martin County manager hiring & pay raises
Fatal crash generic image
Pitt County man & woman killed in Rockingham County crash
Couple remembered as fatal house fire investigation continues
“They kept our family tight,” husband and wife killed in Beaufort County house fire remembered by family member
James Bennett
COMMISSIONER: Martin County manager shares resignation letter
Nikki Thompson was last seen around Day Circle in Goldsboro.
Goldsboro police looking for missing woman

Latest News

JP2 football wins over Liberty Christian
John Paul II kicks off week 7 with big home win over newly formed Liberty Christian
New Bern expected to sit ineligible players again
New Bern expected to sit ineligible players again this week, NCHSAA “looking into it”
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws in the pocket against the Atlanta Falcons...
Panthers quarterback Young a full participant in practice
Antoine Jackson ECU Cornerback
17-year-old cornerback Antoine Jackson helping ECU defense come together