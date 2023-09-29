ECU soccer earns shutout win at South Florida, 250th victory all-time

TAMPA, FL (WITN) - The ECU women’s soccer program pitched a shutout at South Florida on Thursday night 2-0 to snap an 11-game losing streak to the Bulls. They hadn’t won over USF since 2004. They had never won on their field.

The win moves the Pirates into the lead in their AAC East Division standings.

It is the program’s 250th win all-time.

ECU started the scoring in the first half. A great cross by Catherine Holbrook and Lucy Fazackerley got on the end of it with her feet to put the Pirates up 1-0 at the half.

The Pirates would draw a penalty kick on a push in the box in the second half. Abby Sowa made it count with a goal to go up 2-0.

Despite a small injury in the game Maeve English played most of the night. She earned her seventh clean slate of the season.

The Pirates are 7-2-3.

ECU is home next Thursday against Temple.

