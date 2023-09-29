Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

ECU football faces strong Rice team on the road on Saturday looking for first win there in program history

ECU at Rice Saturday 7 PM
JT Daniels Rice quarterback
JT Daniels Rice quarterback(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football takes on Rice Saturday on the road. The Pirates have lost both times they have played the Owls in Houston. They are 3.5-point underdogs going in. Quarterback play has been the talk all week on both sides of the ball.

“JT Daniels has an elite arm. In the pocket, he does a really good job. They have some playmakers I mean McCaffrey may be the best receiver we have seen this season,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “A combination of a really good quarterback, a solid offensive line, then playmakers that have big play ability all around.”

The ECU offense will look to go toe to toe with the Owls and to build off of a nice game last weekend where three quarterbacks got on the field and led scoring drives. Both Mason Garcia and Alex Flinn are expected to be ready to play for the Pirates first conference game. While Rice is new to the conference they are a familiar opponent.

“East Carolina fans know Rice from the Conference USA days,” says Coach Houston, “I’ve known coach Bloomgren for 20-some years, when he first got into coaching, and I was a young high school coach. I know him very well, know what he is about, so there is some familiarity even though it is a new team.”

The game is scheduled to kickoff at 7 PM and is being streamed on ESPN+.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic image
Pitt County man & woman killed in Rockingham County crash
James Bennett
COMMISSIONER: Martin County manager shares resignation letter
Two suspected of drug trafficking.
Eastern Carolina man found with 290 pounds of cocaine in Colorado
Wreckage from Beaufort plane crash
NTSB: No evidence of fire on plane that crashed off Beaufort killing 8
Teachers' pay raise from the state budget faces complications.
Teachers’ pay raises from new state budget not equal for all

Latest News

John Paul II kicks off week 7 with big home win over newly formed Liberty Christian
John Paul II kicks off week 7 with big home win over newly formed Liberty Christian
New Bern expected to sit ineligible players again this week, NCHSAA “looking into it”
New Bern expected to sit ineligible players again this week, NCHSAA “looking into it”
Connor Norby ECU Baseball
Former ECU baseball star Norby helps Norfolk win International League Championship
ECU women's soccer wins home opener
ECU soccer earns shutout win at South Florida, 250th victory all-time