DO YOU KNOW US? Jacksonville seeks robbery persons of interest

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Do you know the two people in the picture? If so, Jacksonville police would like to hear from you!

Police say these two women are persons of interest in a robbery that occurred at Forever Free Crystals in the New River Shopping Center on Thursday.

According to police, one of the women had short brown hair and was wearing glasses and a white off-the-shoulder dress with a decorative print.

Police say the second woman was wearing glasses, a tan long-sleeve shirt, dark pants, and a green backpack. She appears to utilize a cane.

Police said that when the women left the store, they drove away in a gray sedan.

Jacksonville Police are asking that anyone who knows one or both of these women please contact Detective B. Pagani at 910-938-6411 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

