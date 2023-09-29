DO YOU KNOW ME? Woman wanted for Dollar Tree fraud

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Jacksonville need your help in tracking down a woman wanted for fraud at a dollar store.

Officers this morning released a surveillance photo of the woman who is suspected in the fraud that happened this past Saturday at the Dollar Tree on North Marine Boulevard.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity should call Jacksonville police at 91038906410 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

