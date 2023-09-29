DO YOU KNOW ME? Rocky Mount police seek would-be Dollar General thief

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - DO YOU KNOW ME? If you do, the Rocky Mount police say they would like for you to introduce us to each other.

Rocky Mount police are asking for the public’s help identifying the person who tried to rob the Dollar General store on Sunset Avenue in Little Easonburg on September 11.

If you have any information Rocky Mount are asking you to please contact them at 252-972-1450, 252-972-1411, call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.