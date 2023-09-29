Advertise With Us
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Cloud cover dissipates this weekend

The decreasing cloud cover will have little impact on air temps thanks to a northerly breeze
Charlie Ironmonger - WITN
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist(WITN)
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The stationary front that has kept us cloudy the past few days is showing signs of departure. The front will slowly slide out deeper into the Atlantic over the weekend. A slight chance of a few drops will remain in the forecast for Saturday, mostly focused over more coastal communities, while Sunday is looking dry and sunny. Air temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 70s over the next several before finally getting back to the low 80s by the middle of next week.

The sunshine that will be with us to start the upcoming work week will attempt to warm us up, but with a steady breeze out of the northwest set up by an exiting low pressure system and an incoming high pressure system, the October air over ENC will stay cool. Daytime highs will run in the upper 70s to low 80s while overnight lows dance around the 60° mark. A slight chance of drops will return to the forecast Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday and Thursday’s rain will be more coastal while Friday’s drops will come from the west.

As for the tropical activity in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Philippe is forecasted to meander off the Leeward Islands before heading northward. Tropical Storm Rina is expected to come into contact with Phillippe by the middle of next week about one thousand miles south-southeast of Bermuda, while slowly weakening to a remnant low by early next week. Tropical Storm Rina is also a tropical storm and is also forecasted to weaken by next week. Both storms pose no concern to the ENC area.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

