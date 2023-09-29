Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Bidding on vacant Kinston elementary school inches near $200,000

The school closed in 2008 and is being sold "as is".
The school closed in 2008 and is being sold "as is".(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The bidding on an empty elementary school in Lenoir County nears a $200,000 price tag since the auction started in July.

Lenoir County Public Schools put Teacher’s Memorial School up for bid for $10,000 in July.

Now, the school system says the latest bid is $170,000 for the building and seven acres of land.

The school on Marcella Drive shut down in 2008. It’s been used as storage and pre-K classrooms but was declared as a surplus property last year.

Not included in the sale is the Martin C. Freeman Center. The gym is now owned by the City of Kinston.

An upset bid of at least $178,550 is required. Those interested have until October 9 at 4 p.m. to put up an offer.

The school board reserves the right to reject any and all offers at any time.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic image
Pitt County man & woman killed in Rockingham County crash
James Bennett
COMMISSIONER: Martin County manager shares resignation letter
Two suspected of drug trafficking.
Eastern Carolina man found with 290 pounds of cocaine in Colorado
Teachers' pay raise from the state budget faces complications.
Teachers’ pay raises from new state budget not equal for all
Martin County commissioners call special meeting
Vote to fire Martin County Manager fails

Latest News

Claude Brooks arrested following Pitt County standoff
UPDATE: Florida murder suspect arrested in Pitt County facing federal indictment
Saving Graces for Felines: Olaf
Saving Graces for Felines: Olaf
Philippe and Rina will be battling it out the next several days
Tropical Update: Philippe and Rina battling it out in the deep Atlantic; Neither a threat to the U.S.
organizers are offering ways to support this years festival
2023 Mumfeast kicking off today