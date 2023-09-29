Belhaven hosting 1st Trout Tournament and Festival

BELHAVEN, N.C. (WITN) - A city in the east is to host its first-ever trout tournament and festival on Friday and Saturday.

The Trout Tournament on the Pungo River will feature $6,500 in guaranteed prizes and trophies. Meanwhile, the festival’s pig cooking competition will have $1,200 in prizes and trophies.

This is a fundraiser to support trade-related scholarships at Beaufort County Community College through the college’s foundation as well as scholarships for area high school seniors.

Dozens of craft vendors will also be present during the event.

More event details are on the city’s website.

