Barber academy opens at their new location

By Hojung Ryu
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Clippers are buzzing and scissors are snipping in a downtown area here in the east. A community college’s barber program is celebrating the opening of its new location.

In the streets of downtown Washington, the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Beaufort County Community College’s Barber Academy was held earlier. Here, students will get the hands-on training they need, and the community can get haircuts at a discount.

BCCC celebrated the launch of their barber academy at the new location Friday morning. The academy is relocating from its previous location in Chocowinity.

The BCCC barber academy will train students with skills, safety judgments, proper work habits, and more to get their licenses and entry-level jobs.

“We’re about preparing students to become entrepreneurs in those cases and barbering is a long-term, long-time entrepreneurial initiative throughout Eastern North Carolina, and the American South and elsewhere,” college president Dr. David Loope said.

Students facing financial barriers say the academy opened up doors for opportunities and growth.

Michael Godley knew he wanted to get into the industry since high school, and the barber academy made his dreams into a reality.

“Before basketball games, I used to cut a couple of the player’s hair so I always had a passion for cutting hair but I never got into school for it and now that I’m in school, I see myself owning my own barbershop one day,” Godley said.

BCCC will also offer scholarships to help students pay for their education. Those scholarships will also cover all costs for eligible students from the neighboring counties of Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington.

All profits from services go to the school, but you can also tip the student barbers.

The barber academy will be open four days a week and will offer online classes too.

The academy will be congratulating its first three graduates next month.

