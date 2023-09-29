Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

2023 Mumfest kicking off today

organizers are offering ways to support this years festival
organizers are offering ways to support this years festival(MumFest)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:17 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Residents and business vendors will kick off their 2023 Mumfest festivities on Friday.

The Mumfest celebrations start tonight.

The event will feature street cafes, food trucks, games, and live music.

Alisa Mike will start at 6 p.m. and Sam Lewis will follow at 7:30 p.m.

Mumfest festivities will be held in downtown New Bern from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. tonight.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic image
Pitt County man & woman killed in Rockingham County crash
James Bennett
COMMISSIONER: Martin County manager shares resignation letter
Two suspected of drug trafficking.
Eastern Carolina man found with 290 pounds of cocaine in Colorado
Martin County commissioners call special meeting
Vote to fire Martin County Manager fails
Teachers' pay raise from the state budget faces complications.
Teachers’ pay raises from new state budget not equal for all

Latest News

ENC lawmakers have mixed feelings about veto of bill aimed at overhauling election boards
ENC lawmakers have mixed feelings about veto of bill aimed at overhauling election boards
NCEL 09-27-2023
NCEL 09-28-2023
Governor Roy Cooper vetoes bill directed to overhaul election boards
ENC lawmakers have mixed feelings about veto of bill aimed at overhauling election boards
Wreckage from Beaufort plane crash
NTSB: No evidence of fire on plane that crashed off Beaufort killing 8