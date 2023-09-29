2023 Mumfest kicking off today

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Residents and business vendors will kick off their 2023 Mumfest festivities on Friday.

The Mumfest celebrations start tonight.

The event will feature street cafes, food trucks, games, and live music.

Alisa Mike will start at 6 p.m. and Sam Lewis will follow at 7:30 p.m.

Mumfest festivities will be held in downtown New Bern from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. tonight.

