Work set to resume on U.S. 17 bridge in Chocowinity

US 17 bridge in Chocowinity fails inspection earlier this year.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Work will resume next week on a troubled bridge project here in Eastern Carolina.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says crews will be again working on the U.S. 17 Business bridge in Chocowinity.

Work on the bridge over the railroad began more than two years ago, but it failed a safety inspection after the DOT found the concrete wearing surface and thickness were not up to specifications.

The bridge opened earlier this year with only two of the four lanes being used for travel.

The DOT says work will resume on Monday and take through November to complete.

