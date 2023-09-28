Wilson man arrested after high speed chase in Edgecombe County

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson man was arrested Wednesday after Edgecombe County deputies say he led them on a high-speed chase.

According to Corporal Sharpe of the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, he tried to stop a driver in a black Mustang for speeding on NC Hwy 42 outside of Pinetops.

Sharpe said the driver refused to stop and began to try to run away, leading deputies on a chase that they say reached speeds of 120 mph.

Deputies say the driver jumped the crossing at NC Hwy 11 and NC Hwy 43, disabling the Mustang.

Deputies say that 27-year-old Qwanterius Hodges of Wilson was arrested and charged with felony fleeing to elude, reckless driving, no operator’s license, failing to heed light and siren, possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, littering, driving left of center, and failing to stop for a stop sign.

Hodges was taken to the Edgecombe County Jail where was being held under a $20,000 bond.

Deputies say that Hodges’s Mustang, which they say he had just bought the day before, was seized per North Carolina law.

