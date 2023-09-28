Water quality swimming advisory issued in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An advisory against swimming was issued on Thursday for a sound-side site in Beaufort County, where state officials say that they found bacteria levels in the water that exceed the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality standards.

Officials say that the advisory is for the public access to Pamlico River at Havens Gardens Park off Park Drive in Washington.

According to officials, test results of water samples taken on Sept. 26 and Sept. 27 showed that bacteria levels exceeded the state and federal levels that are considered safe for swimming.

Officials say that this advisory is not a beach closing, nor does the advisory affect the entire Pamlico River. Swimming advisories are for waters within 200 feet of the sign.

State officials said that they will continue testing the site and that they will remove the sign and notify the public again when the bacteria levels decrease to levels within the standards.

