Vote to fire Martin County Manager fails

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Martin County residents flocked to a special called commissioners meeting Wednesday night, angry about County Manager James Bennett and his recently alleged actions.

“We need a leader,” said Shirl Richards, Martin County resident. “Not a follower. We need someone who will lead this county.”

“There’s a big problem,” said Marie Perry, Martin County resident. “Chairman Ronnie Smith and County Manager James Bennett. They both need to go.”

Commissioners Joe Ayers and Skip Gurganus headlined a lawsuit that was filed against Bennett earlier Wednesday, for numerous alleged violations.

Ayers wanted to discuss why Bennett allegedly received seven raises since he was hired, but received pushback about if it was legal in open session.

“General personnel policy issues may not be considered in a closed session,” Ayers said. “I think that’s pretty dang clear.”

Ayers and Gurganus say they knew nothing about four of the raises. Vice Chairman Dempsey Bond questioned both commissioners’ accusations.

“I’ve been to every meeting you’ve been to,” Bond said. “This board has not voted for any raises in this room.”

The board went into a lengthy closed session, but that didn’t stop people from sticking around.

After the closed session, Ayers made a motion to terminate Bennett but it was denied in a 3-2 vote.

“We saw tonight that they like to hide,” said Paul Roberson, Martin County resident. “Others want to bring everything to the light.”

WITN tried talking to Bennett before and after the meeting about the lawsuit, but he had no comment.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.