Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

The USFL and the XFL are planning to merge

A general view of the XFL logo on the field before an XFL football game between the Tampa Bay...
A general view of the XFL logo on the field before an XFL football game between the Tampa Bay Vipers and the New York Guardians Feb. 9, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.(Steve Luciano | AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The United States Football League and the XFL announced their intention to merge on Thursday morning.

In a news release from the XFL, the new league combining both the USFL and the XFL will “establish best-in-class operations based on the most recent seasons of both leagues.”

Officials said the merger will ensure growth and development of players, coaches and staff.

Details are limited right now, but the XFL said further information will be announced soon.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Bennett
Citizens, two commissioners file lawsuit over Martin County manager hiring & pay raises
Couple remembered as fatal house fire investigation continues
“They kept our family tight,” husband and wife killed in Beaufort County house fire remembered by family member
Rocky Mount police are investigating a fatal crash at 300 South Grace Street.
NEW INFO: Rocky Mount police investigating fatal wreck
Nikki Thompson was last seen around Day Circle in Goldsboro.
Goldsboro police looking for missing woman
Deputies in Pamlico County say a six-month narcotics operation has netted 17 arrests so far.
DEPUTIES: Months long narcotics operation nets 17 arrests in Pamlico County

Latest News

FILE - Akron police are investigating after students reported finding a dead body near their...
Students find body near school grounds in Ohio
Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) and Rolls Royce personnel pose for a group photo with a...
Fleet Readiness Center East shares creation of next-generation F-35 component
Police said people have been killed in shootings in a home and a hospital in the Dutch port...
People have been killed in shootings at a university hospital and home in Dutch city
Pava LaPere, 26, had suffered from blunt force trauma, police said.
Man wanted in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere is arrested, police say
8th grader Jo Schmidt is blazing a trail as the starting quarterback for the Sullivan Middle...
Middle school girl plays quarterback, makes state football all-star team