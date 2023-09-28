Advertise With Us
Tropical Storm Ophelia impacts some businesses in the east

Tropical Storm Ophelia impacts businesses in Oriental
Tropical Storm Ophelia impacts businesses in Oriental
By Celeste Ford
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ORIENTAL, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Ophelia made her impact in a small way financially at a popular tourist destination in the east.

Several businesses in the harbor area along Wall Street in Oriental, closed up shop early on Friday.

The storm system brought rain throughout the day, causing water to block many roads in neighborhoods.

Oriental Marina & Inn, Manager, Edward Mannina, says the weather has caused many travelers to cancel their room reservations.

“There were fishing tournaments today that were supposed to depart here at the marina and of course this is not the kind of weather that people will travel afar for just to go fishing so all that has been cancelled for the weekend and the boat slips as well we do have vessels in the marina today but they’re hiding from the weather” says Mannina.

Resident Mary Chester says despite other business closings, her favorite seafood shop remained open.

She says she has her own routine when it comes to weather events like this.

“Just minor precautions, make sure the generator works, make sure you’ve got ice, make sure you have beer, we probably can’t say that on tv, you can edit that out, make sure you have the essentials and just keep an eye on the weather in case anything changes, keep an eye on our neighbors we all love eachother here and want to make sure everyone are safe” says Chester.

According to WITN Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder, this is the second tropical storm in a month to impact the town.

“We welcome everybody, weather is always an issue and we are weather oriented venue, come, the sun will shine” says Mannina.

Oriental is north carolina’s sailing capital, holding boat races throughout the year.

