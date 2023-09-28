Advertise With Us
RDU opens ParkRDU Express parking lot Sunday

(Courtesy of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority.)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Passengers flying out of Raleigh will now have a previous parking option back.

The Express lot, which had been closed since March 2020, is now reopening.

The Raleigh-Durham Airport will reopen the ParkRDU Express lot this Sunday, October 1. This will add nearly 1,000 additional parking spaces for travelers.

Express will offer a trunk-to-terminal luggage assistance service and provide a complimentary bottle of water. This shuttle will run 24 hours a day.

The Express lot is located on International Drive near the FAA Tower, according to RDU.

RDU recommends booking parking at least 24 hours in advance at rdu.com for guaranteed entry into the parking deck or lot of their choice.

