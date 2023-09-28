Possible government shutdown impact on residents in the east

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Government officials have less than three days to avoid a shutdown of the federal government.

Federal lawmakers have to make a decision to pass appropriations bills that fund government operations before the start of the new fiscal year or allow the federal government to shut down for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United States Senate leadership says that they have already found a bipartisan solution in their chamber, but the leadership in the House of Representatives is dealing with a fractured Republican caucus that has thus far been unwilling to budge.

If there is a shutdown, federal employees classified as “excepted” like transportation security administration workers and military personnel will be required to continue to work without pay.

Pitt-Greenville Airport Executive Director Bill Hopper says although the shutdown will affect airline industry employees, it won’t affect air travel in the United States.

“There’s some people at the airport that we work with, for example, the administration of our grants, those sort of things. So, I’m sure we’ll probably see some impact on that but as far as the flights go, passengers shouldn’t see any issues there” says Hopper.

Officials say federal employees classified as “not excepted” will be furloughed without pay.

ECU Political Science Professor, Dr. Olga Smirnova says government officials need to think of Americans rather than their own political agenda.

“I think it’s the politics side of things that is kind of failing here. So, I guess if the politicians wouldn’t be getting so much benefits from attracting attention on themselves and holding everybody hostage to attracting attention to themselves, that would be nice” says Smirnova.

On average, members of the American Federation of Government Employees earn between $55,000 and $65,000 a year, while hourly workers earn an average of $45,000 annually.

The most recent federal government shutdown lasted for 35 days from December 2018 to January 2019, the longest in U.S. history.

“They shouldn’t have anything to worry about. Everybody that needs to be here to make sure that the system rolls, is gonna be here” says Hopper.

Experts say during a government shutdown, it’s important to maintain an emergency fund that covers at least six months of living expenses.

Government funding runs out at 12:01 a.m. EST on Sunday if Congress does not pass legislation to fund the government.

