Pitt County man & woman killed in Rockingham County crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A car crash in the Triad took the lives of two Pitt County residents.

The Highway Patrol says the accident happened Wednesday afternoon northeast of Reidsville on Estes Road in Rockingham County.

Troopers say 56-year-old James Strader, of Farmville, was heading east when his car ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree. He, along with passenger Christy Morelock, 42, of Greenville, were both killed.

Speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, though the Highway Patrol says it is still investigating what caused Strader to lose control of his car.

The highway was shut down for about four hours due to the crash.

