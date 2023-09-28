Advertise With Us
Almost 4,000 customers experienced power outages surrounding New Bern

Morning Power Outages New Bern 9-28-2023
Morning Power Outages New Bern 9-28-2023(City of New Bern Department of Public Utilities)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Trent Woods, N.C. (WITN) - A city in the east outside of New Bern is facing thousands of power outages Thursday morning.

The City of New Bern Department of Public Utilities has reported that 1,543 customers were without power.

Electricity was restored just before 10 a.m.

The outages are condensed to the area from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to the coast of the Trent River.

Officials say crews have been dispatched to restore electricity. The utility company says they do not know what caused the outage.

Earlier this morning around 6 a.m. the utility company restored 2,294 customers’ electricity after they experienced an outage in and around James City.

James City experienced was the first city in Craven County to have an outage this morning,...
James City experienced was the first city in Craven County to have an outage this morning, according to the utility company.(City of New Bern Department of Public Utilities)

