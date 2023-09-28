One arrested, one still wanted in Elizabeth City shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City police say have arrested one man and that another is still wanted in connection with a shooting that damaged businesses and a car in early August.

According to police, they went to the 200 block of North Poindexter Street near East Colonial Avenue shortly after 11:30 p.m. on August 7th after receiving a call about someone firing a gun.

Police say that when they arrived they found that two businesses and a car had been damaged by gunfire and that they had found several shell casings at the scene.

On Wednesday police said that they arrested 31-year-old Ban Lee of Elizabeth City in connection with the shooting and charged him with felony possession of a firearm by a felon, injury to personal property, felony probation violation, and discharging a firearm in the city limits. Lee is currently being held at Albemarle District Jail.

Police say that they are also looking for 29-year-old Jermel Williams of Elizabeth City in connection with this shooting. According to police, they have a warrant for Lee for felony possession of a firearm by a felon, injury to personal property, felony probation violation, and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Elizabeth City Police say that ongoing investigation and asks anyone with additional information about this shooting to call them at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

